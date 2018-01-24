Waterville Days will be held July 6-7

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Main Street Association will again be organizing and hosting this year’s Waterville Days. Dates for the event are July 6-7.

The Douglas County Fire District No. 1 spaghetti dinner will be held July 6 in Pioneer Park. On July 7, there will be a range of attractions in the park and around town, including the horseshoe tournament, the Thin Air 5K race, the antique and classic car show, a quilt show, a parade, kids’ activities, music, a variety of food vendors and arts and crafts booths.

Those interested in having booths at the event should register by June 15. Registration forms are available at the Main Street Association website at historicwatervillewa.org. The forms may be mailed to Waterville Main Street Association, P.O. Box 22, Waterville, Wash. 98858. Signup forms will also be sent out to past vendors at the beginning of March.

For more information, contact Lisa Davies at (360) 391-2232.