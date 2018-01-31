Waterville Library has afterschool programs planned for February Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Waterville Library has afterschool programs planned for February Posted by Empire Press on Jan 31, 2018 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Library has a series of Thursday afternoon programs planned for elementary-aged kids during February.

The series is called A.T.L.A.S. (At The Library After School). The programs include Groundhog Day Puppets on Feb. 1, Mardi Gras Masks and Valentines on Feb. 8, Chinese New Year Lanterns on Feb. 15 and Presidents Day Rhythm Instruments on Feb. 22. Each will run from 3 to 4 p.m.

In addition, the library will be having special programs from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on some Mondays. The next of these will be a paper craft project on Feb. 12. Librarian Amy Larsen said the library is working on getting more “out-of-house” presenters for these Monday presentations.

Larsen said that A.T.L.A.S. is a new branding adopted by the North Central Regional Library system for its afterschool programs. The system is giving its branch libraries considerable support and training in developing the programs and is making sure they have access to the materials they need.

Larsen said that a series of programs held last fall was well-received and enjoyed by participants.

The Thursday programs will be led in turn by Larsen, and library staff members Jennie Munson and Suzanne Robinson.

For more information, contact the library at 745-8354.