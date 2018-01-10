Waterville Library to move

The Waterville Library, currently located at 105 N. Chelan Ave., is scheduled to move this spring to the former location of Yesteryear Quilting on West Locust Street. (Empire Press file photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Mayor Royal DeVaney announced at the Jan. 2 regular Waterville Town Council meeting that by early May the Waterville Library will be moving into the building that previously housed Yesteryear Quilting on West Locust Street. The owners of the building and the town have come to a verbal agreement of rental terms.

The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, which owns the current library building on Chelan Avenue, has been notified. The North Central Regional Library Board is supportive of the move and the library system will be providing some additional bookshelves, as well as facilitating the move itself.

The new location will be larger and will provide a second entrance at the back with more room for bicycle parking. The move solves the problem of significant improvements that were needed, but difficult to achieve, at the current location.

Librarian Amy Larsen, in a separate phone conversation, said that the Friends of the Library group is requesting patrons delay donating books to its ongoing book sale until after the move.

In other matters, new town council member Jenna Dixon was sworn in to council position 1. Loyd Smith was sworn in to a new term in position 2.

Jill Thompson was appointed as mayor pro-tem for a one-year period. Thompson will be responsible for filling in for the mayor if he is unable to carry out his duties for any reason.

The town received its forklift from Pape Machinery on Dec. 27. The forklift is freshly painted and looks new.

The town is surplusing the 1972 Baker forklift that it had previously used. Bids from interested buyers must be received by Feb. 2 and will be opened on Feb. 5 during the council meeting.

Waterville Shockers Booster Club birthday calendars are available for pickup at town hall.

Town hall will be closed on Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The next council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16.