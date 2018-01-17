Write On The River competition begins Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Write On The River competition begins Posted by Empire Press on Jan 17, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Do you enjoy writing? It’s time to ink those pens, fire up those laptops and get that creativity flowing!

Write On The River, a nonprofit organization that fosters the writing arts in North Central Washington, announces the start of its 10th annual writers’ competition. Categories are nonfiction (essay, article or memoir, on any theme or subject) and fiction (short story on any theme or subject), which may be a complete piece of work or start of a longer piece, each with a 1,000-word limit.

First place in each category is $300, second place is $200, and third place is $100. The six winners will be notified by May 1.

The deadline for all submissions is March 16.

For complete guidelines and entry forms, visit writeontheriver.org.