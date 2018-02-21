Altar Society hosts pancake supper

Karl Rejniak, Elonna Rejniak, Zoe Planetz, Irene Viebrock, Terry Connors and Donna Viebrock partake in the Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Feb. 13. (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By James Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Altar Society of St. Joseph Catholic Church hosted its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper Feb. 13 at the church.

Shrove Tuesday is also known as Pancake Tuesday which is the day before Ash Wednesday, the beginning of the Lenten season.

The menu of the all-you-can-eat supper included buttermilk, blueberry and whole wheat pancakes, an egg dish with hash browns, fruit cups, orange juice and coffee.

The first pancake supper was put on by the church in 1985. It has become a longstanding tradition among Waterville families and over 100 people are generally served each year. The event gives community members of all denominations an opportunity to gather to share a meal and enjoy the fellowship of faith.

Lent is a special time in the church year when Christians slow down their busy lives and focus on the coming of Easter. Christians often fast, spend more time in prayer and soul searching, with meditations on their sins and the sinful nature of mankind that to Christians is only forgiven through faith in Jesus.

United Lutheran Church holds Lenten soup suppers for the five weeks following Ash Wednesday. The first was held Feb. 21. The other soup suppers will be at 6 p.m. Feb. 28, March 7, March 14 and March 21. A worship service follows each supper at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend the suppers and time of worship.