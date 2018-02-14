Blood drive in Waterville on Feb. 22 Posted by Communities, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Blood drive in Waterville on Feb. 22 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 14, 2018 in All Content

WATERVILLE — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 at the NCW Fairgrounds in Waterville.

The Red Cross is in critical need for eligible blood donors.

Donors are encouraged to use the Red Cross RapidPass process to start the process online before scheduling an appointment or planning a walk-in donation.

For more information about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass.

To schedule an appointment, call Peg Schmidt at 679-7461 or the Red Cross at (800) 733-2767.