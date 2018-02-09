CCC announces lending rates for February Posted by Government, News | Comments Off on CCC announces lending rates for February Posted by Empire Press on Feb 9, 2018 in All Content

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Commodity Credit Corporation has announced interest rates for February.

The CCC borrowing rate-based charge for February is 1.750 percent, up from 1.625 percent in January.

The interest rate for crop year commodity loans less than one year disbursed during February is 2.750 percent, up from 2.625 percent in January.

Interest rates for Farm Storage Facility Loans approved for February are as follows, with change noted from January: 2.125 percent with three-year loan terms, up from 1.875 percent; 2.250 percent with five-year loan terms, up from 2.125 percent; 2.375 percent with seven-year loan terms, up from 2.250 percent; 2.500 percent with 10-year loan terms, up from 2.375 percent; and 2.500 percent with 12-year loan terms, up from 2.375 percent.

Further program information is available from USDA Farm Service Agency’s Financial Management Division at (202) 772-6041.