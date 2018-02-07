Check out what’s offered for fun summer activities Posted by Communities, News, Other Communities, Recreation | Comments Off on Check out what’s offered for fun summer activities Posted by Empire Press on Feb 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — It’s time to start planning summer fun! The NCW Summer Camp Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 10 at Pybus Market.

Over 20 organizations will be on hand to provide information about a variety of summer programs available in North Central Washington, answer questions and more.

The event is sponsored by Icicle Creek Center for the Arts and Wenatchee Mom Blog. For more information, contact Mike Caemmerer at 548-6347.