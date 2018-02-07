Community Calendar

Your connection to events from February 9-15

Friday

Community

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Building North Central Washington presents 2018 Home Show: 2 to 7 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com

Middle School Book Club: 3:20 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Music on the Railcar presents Lance Tigner: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Wenatchee Jazz Workshop presents Jazznights (Student Night): 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Saturday

Community

Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156

Matters of the Heart — Heart Dissection Lab: 10 a.m. to noon, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

Summer Camp Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Student Visual Art Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Building North Central Washington presents 2018 Home Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Lego Saturday: 1 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., 745-8871

St. Joseph School’s 38th Annual Have-A-Heart Auction: 5 p.m., Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, 663-2644

Wenatchee Apollo Club presents “This Is My Country – A Choral Tapestry”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, wenatcheeapolloclub.com

Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Sweetheart Musical Soirée”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum, numericapac.org, wenatcheesymphony.org

Sunday

Community

Student Visual Art Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Building North Central Washington presents 2018 Home Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com

Monday

Community

South Douglas Conservation District Planning Meeting: 11 a.m., Douglas County Fire District 1 building, 745-9160

Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 to 4 p.m., Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 782-4046

A.T.L.A.S., February Holidays Paper Craft: 2:30 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Douglas County Water Conservancy Board: 4 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, 745-9160

Waterville Main Street Association Board: 5 p.m., Town Hall, (360) 391-2232

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-7191

Schools

Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Lee Elementary School, 884-7169

Tuesday

Community

South Douglas and Foster Creek Conservation Districts, and Douglas County Crop Improvement Association Annual Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall, RSVP to 888-6372

Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 5 Garden Ave., Rock Island, 662-6156

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

STEM Club: 4 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

A.T.L.A.S., Junior Book Club: 4 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: 4:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 East Poplar, Waterville, 745-8400

Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, iafi.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Port of Douglas County: 8:30 a.m., 455 6th Street N.E., Suite 100, East Wenatchee, 884-4700 or portofdouglas.org

East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515

Mansfield City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 683-1122

Waterville Planning and Zoning Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871

Wednesday

Community

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Storytime: 11 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Parkinson’s Caregivers Support Group: 11 a.m., The Wellness Place, 609 Okanogan Ave., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church Basement, 683-1150

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., Fire Hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-6671

Douglas County Regional Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., 140 N.W. 19th St., East Wenatchee, 884-7173

Brewster City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 689-3464

Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

Thursday

Community

Baby & Toddler Storytime: 11 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee, 663-1117, ncrl.org

Waterville Food Bank: 2:30 to 4 p.m., 413 S. Central, 745-8237

A.T.L.A.S.: 3 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Bridgeport Recycling: 5 to 7 p.m., 1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041

2 Left Feet, dancing: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900

Government

Douglas County Hearing Examiner: 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee

Schools

Palisades School Board: 6:30 p.m., Palisades School, 884-8071

