Community Calendar

Your connection to events from February 9-15

 

Friday

Community

  • Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org
  • Building North Central Washington presents 2018 Home Show: 2 to 7 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com
  • Middle School Book Club: 3:20 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org
  • Music on the Railcar presents Lance Tigner: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793
  • Wenatchee Jazz Workshop presents Jazznights (Student Night): 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

 

Saturday

Community

  • Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156
  • Matters of the Heart — Heart Dissection Lab: 10 a.m. to noon, Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, wenatcheevalleymuseum.org
  • Summer Camp Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • Student Visual Art Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • Building North Central Washington presents 2018 Home Show: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com
  • Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org
  • Lego Saturday: 1 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., 745-8871
  • St. Joseph School’s 38th Annual Have-A-Heart Auction: 5 p.m., Kuykendall Hall at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, 663-2644
  • Wenatchee Apollo Club presents “This Is My Country – A Choral Tapestry”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org, wenatcheeapolloclub.com
  • Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra presents “Sweetheart Musical Soirée”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum, numericapac.org, wenatcheesymphony.org

 

Sunday

Community

  • Student Visual Art Exhibition: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org
  • Building North Central Washington presents 2018 Home Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, towntoyotacenter.com

 

Monday

Community

  • South Douglas Conservation District Planning Meeting: 11 a.m., Douglas County Fire District 1 building, 745-9160
  • Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 to 4 p.m., Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 782-4046
  • A.T.L.A.S., February Holidays Paper Craft: 2:30 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org
  • Douglas County Water Conservancy Board: 4 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, 745-9160
  • Waterville Main Street Association Board: 5 p.m., Town Hall, (360) 391-2232

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-7191

Schools

  • Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Lee Elementary School, 884-7169

 

Tuesday

Community

  • South Douglas and Foster Creek Conservation Districts, and Douglas County Crop Improvement Association Annual Meeting: 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall, RSVP to 888-6372
  • Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156
  • Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 5 Garden Ave., Rock Island, 662-6156
  • Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., ncrl.org
  • Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871
  • STEM Club: 4 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org
  • A.T.L.A.S., Junior Book Club: 4 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org
  • Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper: 4:30 to 7 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 101 East Poplar, Waterville, 745-8400
  • Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, iafi.org

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Port of Douglas County: 8:30 a.m., 455 6th Street N.E., Suite 100, East Wenatchee, 884-4700 or portofdouglas.org
  • East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515
  • Mansfield City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 683-1122
  • Waterville Planning and Zoning Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871

 

Wednesday

Community

  • Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623
  • Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org
  • Storytime: 11 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org
  • Parkinson’s Caregivers Support Group: 11 a.m., The Wellness Place, 609 Okanogan Ave., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com
  • Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church Basement, 683-1150

Government

  • Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537
  • Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., Fire Hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-6671
  • Douglas County Regional Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., 140 N.W. 19th St., East Wenatchee, 884-7173
  • Brewster City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 689-3464
  • Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

 

Thursday

Community

  • Baby & Toddler Storytime: 11 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org
  • North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee, 663-1117, ncrl.org
  • Waterville Food Bank: 2:30 to 4 p.m., 413 S. Central, 745-8237
  • A.T.L.A.S.: 3 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org
  • Bridgeport Recycling: 5 to 7 p.m., 1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041
  • 2 Left Feet, dancing: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900

Government

  • Douglas County Hearing Examiner: 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee

Schools

  • Palisades School Board: 6:30 p.m., Palisades School, 884-8071

 

 

Do you have a meeting or event coming up that you’d like our readers to know? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com.