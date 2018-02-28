Community Calendar

Your connection to events from March 2-8

Friday

Community

39th Annual Regional High School Art Show on First Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., 888-6240

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Middle School Book Club: 3:20 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Music on the Railcar presents Slim Chance: 6 to 8 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Mobile Meals of Wenatchee Spring Variety Show: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Special Olympics, opening ceremonies: 7 to 9 p.m., Town Toyota Center, specialolympicswashington.org/event/winter-games

Saturday

Community

Special Olympics, competitions: 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m., various venues, specialolympicswashington.org/event/winter-games

Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156

Bridgeport Recycling: 9 to 11 a.m., 1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041

Nick’s Bricks … A Day of Lego Play: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Storytime and Craft: 1 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., 745-8871

Columbia Chorale presents An American Panorama: 7 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St., Wenatchee, numericapac.org

The Atomic Bombshells: 7:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Sunday

Community

Special Olympics, competitions: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., various venues, specialolympicswashington.org/event/winter-games

Monday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Greater Wenatchee Mended Hearts: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Confluence Health/Central Washington Hospital, conference rooms F and G, Wenatchee, 393-4768

South Douglas Conservation District: 7 p.m., NRCS Conference Room, 103 N. Baker Ave., Waterville, 745-9160

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Waterville Town Council: 6:30 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871

Tuesday

Community

Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 5 Garden Ave., 662-6156

Waterville Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 10 a.m. to noon, United Lutheran Church, 203 S. Chelan Ave., 860-5222

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., 745-8871

ATLAS/STEM Club: 3:30 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

ATLAS: 3:45 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Seuss-a-Palooza: 6:30 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Wednesday

Community

Women’s Book Club: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Storytime: 11 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church basement, 683-1150

Orondo Food Bank: 4 to 6 p.m., Orondo Community Church, 13966 Highway 2, Orondo, 662-6156

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

East Wenatchee Water District: 3 p.m., 692 N. Eastmont Ave., 884-3569

Schools

Community School Safety Forum: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Waterville School library

Thursday

Community

Baby & Toddler Storytime: 11 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Bridgeport Food Bank: 1 to 3 p.m., 1300 Foster Ave., 662-6156

2 Left Feet, dancing: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900

Government

Rock Island Council: 7 p.m., Rock Island City Hall, 5 N. Garden Ave., 884-1261

Do you have a meeting or event coming up that you’d like our readers to know? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com.