Council discusses garbage rate increase

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

At the Feb. 20 Waterville Town Council meeting, town Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson presented proposed rate increases for garbage services. Peterson said the town’s garbage fund ended 2017 with $10,000 less in funds than it ended 2016 because revenue is not keeping up with expenses.

Peterson said that though the garbage is collected by Consolidated Disposal, billing and communications with customers are handled at town hall. This consumes considerable staff time, leading to the deficit in the fund.

Currently the town keeps only a $5 city garbage fee on each account and passes the rest of the garbage fees to Consolidated Disposal or to the state in taxes.

Peterson proposed increasing the Dumpster costs by approximately $10.42 per month and increasing the tote costs by approximately $2.16 per month. The exact amount of the increases would depend on the Dumpster or tote sizes.

The increased rates would go into the town garbage fund, along with the city garbage fee.

Council members and town staff discussed that much of the extra expense in the garbage fund is created by orders for Dumpsters as they are time-consuming to track. Also, town attorney Steve Smith noticed that the rate of increase for totes in the proposed plan is actually higher than the rate of increase for Dumpsters.

Council members agreed that the biggest increases should be on the Dumpsters, especially the biggest Dumpsters, as they are the source of additional costs.

Peterson agreed to rework the proposed increases and bring them back to the council.

In other matters, Mayor Royal DeVaney described some dilemmas that the town is having with Bitcoin operations in the town. One operation at Central Avenue and Locust Street had been using an excessive amount of power in comparison to its electrical capacity. The PUD cut power to this connection for a while and the owner has removed the Bitcoin mining equipment and has put the property up for sale. Power has been reconnected.

Another operation is located in the old Mitchell’s Hardware store. Bitcoin operations are prohibited in the business district, but the owner claims that his operation should be allowed as it was started before the zone change. However, council members discussed that this owner does not carry a business license for the operation, so should not be eligible to be considered “grandfathered” into the old zoning code.

DeVaney said he is concerned that wiring for this older building is not capable of safely handling the amount of power used in a Bitcoin mining operation. The state electrical inspector will be meeting with this owner. DeVaney said that he is aware that the owner has plans to move his operation to a part of town that is zoned commercial, which is allowed under current code.

DeVaney agreed to contact the Douglas County PUD to discuss how the town and PUD can coordinate in their dealings with Bitcoin mining operations.

A forklift bid award originally given to Neal Swezey of Brewster for the town’s 1972 Baker forklift was awarded to the second highest bidder — Jeff Landon of Waterville. Swezey withdrew his bid of $1,889.89 after being informed that it was the highest. Landon bid $525 and he has now paid for and picked up the forklift.

The council voted to advertise a Request for Qualifications for engineering services for the Walnut Street reconstruction project. DeVaney said that town staff members are pleased with the work of Erlandsen and are not seeking to change engineering companies, but that it is important legally to advertise periodically.

Link Board member Joyce Huber said the transit authority is having difficulties with the batteries of five electric buses that were purchased last year. The electric bus company seems to be working hard to address this situation and has offered a buy-back option if Link is not satisfied with the resolution.

DeVaney said that tickets for the NCW Fair Annual Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction have sold out. The event will be held March 10 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall.

DeVaney said that he was concerned about a carbon tax that is currently being considered by the state Legislature. He said that he believes the tax on gasoline would unfairly hurt residents and businesses in rural communities like Waterville. He said that he has written letters to state lawmakers to express his opposition to the bill.

Michael Davies, a Waterville resident, inquired about the town’s progress in getting LED street lights installed. Davies said the installation of the lights could represent a big savings in the town’s power bill. DeVaney said that he was still working with the Douglas County PUD on this. The town has gotten word that they should have delivery of the lights by the end of March.

Town staff and council members are planning to attend an infrastructure funding workshop April 11 in Moses Lake.

The next council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 5.