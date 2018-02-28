Cultural fair brings town together

Members of Mariachi Huenachi perform as Mariachi Imperio Real. (Provided photo/Jill Moomaw)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville School’s B.A.D.D. Club (Breaking Addictive and Destructive Decisions) and the Waterville Drug Free Community Coalition sponsored their second annual cultural fair on Feb. 21 at the school.

Those in attendance at the event had opportunities to make Native American dreamcatchers, Japanese origami, participate in German dance lessons, play Jewish dreidel games, watch an Italian fashion show and sample ethnic cuisine. A German dance was also performed by Waterville High School English teacher Jessie Swider and Skyler Cuthill from the Edelweiss Tanz Gruppe in Leavenworth. Both Swider and Cuthill perform each year with the group.

There were also informational booths representing various cultures and door prizes were awarded for those participating in the activities.

Mariachi Imperio Real, made up of members from Wenatchee’s Mariachi Huenachi, performed in the school’s commons area.

The dinner of homemade tamales, beans, rice, vegetables and fruit was provided by Molina Healthcare. A German apple strudel was provided by Burt the Baker, from the Bavarian Bakery in Leavenworth.

The goal of both the B.A.D.D. Club and the Waterville Drug Free Community Coalition is to provide area communities an opportunity to come together and celebrate diversity and inclusion, according to student advisor Jill Moomaw. She added that by having the cultural fair, their hope was to provide a venue where diverse perspectives, cultures and values are accepted and celebrated.

“The recognition of a common humanity is the first step in celebrating our differences and as it increases our understanding of cultures and their value, we open our mind to acceptance and tolerance,” Moomaw said.

The Waterville Drug Free Community Coalition is always looking for people to join and to help out with programs like the cultural fair. Anyone interested in helping or learning more about the group may contact Moomaw at 888-5592.