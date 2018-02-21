WE Day group holding fundraiser

Tasha and Taylor Schoenberg are “gym sale” organizers for Waterville School’s WE Day project. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville High School WE Day Club is sponsoring an indoor yard sale, or “gym sale” as it is referred, at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 in the school’s multi-purpose room.

The fundraiser is just one of several projects the club’s members have organized at the school. Austin Hinderer is their adviser. The WE Day movement is celebration of young people committed to being leaders and making a difference in their community.

The “gym sale” is being organized by club members Taylor and Tasha Schoenberg. Proceeds from the event will go to Samaritan’s Purse for the purchase of mosquito netting to be used in countries around the world to help prevent the spread of malaria by mosquitoes. Each net costs $10 and the goal is to raise enough money to buy at least 15 nets.

Local residents are encouraged to donate unwanted household items such as toys, clothing, furniture, collectibles and small appliances. Donations may be brought to the blacktop entrance on the east side of the school building from 3 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23 and also on the day of the sale beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Items left over from the sale will be given to the Bruce Transitional Housing program in Wenatchee, a service of the Women’s Resource Center.

The WE Day movement was founded about 20 years ago by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger, who believe that “together WE can make a difference.” As a result, many schools and communities started their own chapters to not only help people around the globe, but in their own communities.

WE Schools is a unique, four-step program delivered to as many as 12,300 educational partners in schools and groups across North America and the United Kingdom. The program challenges young people to identify the local and global issues that spark their passion and empowers them with the tools to take action.

The WE Schools program provides educators and students with curriculum, educational resources and a full calendar of action campaign ideas, according he organization’s website we.org. Through WE Schools, students gain an understanding of the root causes of pressing issues like hunger, poverty and access to education, as they explore how they can make positive impacts. They also plan and carry out at least one local and one global action to improve their communities and the world, the website says.

There are also WE Day events held each year with special speakers and activities to help students understand the importance of working together to make a better world. Over the years, Waterville students have attended WE Day rallies in Seattle, with participants from throughout the Northwest and beyond.

For more information on the “gym sale,” contact Waterville High School at 745-8585 and ask for Taylor Schoenberg.