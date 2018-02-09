Deadline nearing for Red Cross ‘Hometown Heroes’ nominations Posted by Communities, News | Comments Off on Deadline nearing for Red Cross ‘Hometown Heroes’ nominations Posted by Empire Press on Feb 9, 2018 in All Content

NCW — The American Red Cross reminds everyone throughout North Central Washington of the Feb. 15 deadline for its Hometown Heroes awards nominations.

Hometown Heroes can be people or organizations that have done something courageous or exceptional that deserves recognition, officials said. Nominees must live in or have performed their heroic act in Douglas, Chelan, Grant or Okanogan counties within the last two years.

Nomination forms are available by calling 663-3907, or by emailing Megan Snow at megan.snow@redcross.org. For more information, call Snow at (509) 990-0969.

Hometown Heroes will be honored during an event on March 23 at the Wenatchee Convention Center.