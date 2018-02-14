Deishl in Olympia for ag advocacy

Lexi Deishl poses with Sen. Brad Hawkins and other members of a Washington Association of Wheat Growers delegation during an advocacy trip to Olympia Jan. 16-18. At left is Ryan Poe, a Grant County grower who is serving as secretary/treasurer of WAWG, and at right is Howard McDonald, a Douglas Country resident. (Provided photo)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Washington Association of Wheat Growers (WAWG) Wheat Ambassador Lexi Deishl traveled to Olympia on a lobbying trip, Jan. 16-18, with a delegation of representatives from the association and from the Washington Grain Commission. Deishl is a senior at Waterville High School and is one of two Washington seniors serving as Wheat Ambassadors for 2018.

Deishl’s time in Olympia was busy with four to five meetings with elected officials scheduled each day. During the meetings, the group brought forward a list of legislative concerns that affect wheat farmers. Topics that the group lobbied for this year included the Hirst fix to allow for continued use of certain wells in rural areas, the retention of food and farm-related tax incentives, careful consideration of the agriculture industry in the process of establishing carbon taxes, opposition to legislation that would require reporting of pesticide use to government agencies prior to application, maintaining a strong rural transportation system, keeping Snake River dams intact, supporting the construction of agriculture-related facilities on the Washington State University campus, and supporting work of the Washington State Crop Improvement Association.

Deishl said she wasn’t very familiar with the various topics before the lobbying trip, but she learned by listening to others in the delegation. She was interested in the fact that because the lobbying trip is made every year, representatives had developed a rapport with lawmakers and other elected officials. It seemed that they had a receptive and informed audience for their message.

“It was very relaxed in the sense that they knew who we were,” Deishl said.

One of the lawmakers that Deishl had the chance to meet was 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins of East Wenatchee. She felt a connection with Hawkins because they are from the same area, and Hawkins seemed interested in learning about her experience as a high school student from a farming family on the Waterville Plateau.

Deishl also enjoyed meeting 9th District Sen. Mark Schoesler of Ritzville.

Deishl is interested in pursuing a career in dentistry, but she feels that in some manner she will always be tied to her family wheat farm.

She was impressed by the work of the WAWG and the Grain Commission in lobbying for farmers.

“How they advocate for us as wheat farmers is kind of incredible,” Deishl said.