Erratics chapter meets Feb. 13

WENATCHEE — Wenatchee Valley Erratics Chapter of the Ice Age Floods Institute will hold its next meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St.

Kelsay Stanton, a Wenatchee Valley College adjunct instructor and licensed professional geologist, will present the program “Icicle Creek Glaciers and Upper Valley Erratics.”

The program is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit iafi.org or hugefloods.com.