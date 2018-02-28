Foster Creek looking for a supervisor

WATERVILLE — The Foster Creek Conservation District announces an opportunity to contribute to conservation and the community by serving on its board of supervisors. A board seat is available for appointment by the Washington State Conservation Commission.

Supervisors are public officials who serve a three-year term, help set policy and direct the activities of the conservation district. Members serve without compensation but are reimbursed for related expenses.

Applicants must be registered to vote in Washington state, and may be required to own land or operate a farm. Applicants for appointed positions do not have to live within the district to apply.

For more information or to obtain an application form, contact Foster Creek Conservation District Manager Amanda Ward at 888-6373, email award@fostercreekcd.org, or visit the Washington State Conservation Commission’s website at scc.wa.gov/elections-and-appointments.

The deadline to receive applications and supporting material by the commission is March 31.