Grant/loan money for town’s wastewater collection system looks to be forthcoming

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Mayor Royal DeVaney told town council members at their regular Feb. 5 meeting that the 2019 state budget contains $85,000 in loan and grant money for the Town of Waterville from the Department of Ecology to repair and update the town’s wastewater collection system. The pipes in the system are over 50 years old and allow groundwater to enter the system, thus greatly increasing the amount that flows into the sewer lagoon during the winter and spring. This increased volume could lead to a spill, which would threaten nearby Corbaley Creek, and cause the town’s sewer system to be out of compliance with regulations.

Of the $85,000, $42,500 would be grant money and the rest would be a loan. The funds are dependent on passage of the budget by the State Legislature.

In other matters, the town has requested the services of Plateau Archaeological Investigations, LLC, to perform a cultural resource survey prior to work beginning on the Walnut Street Reconstruction Project. The survey is required because the reconstruction project will involve digging under the roadway to install storm drainage. The survey will be completed this year, along with planning and design for the project. The project will go out to bid next spring and be completed during the summer of 2019. The cost of the survey will be $4,230, which will be covered by the Transportation Improvement Board (TIB) grant that is covering the cost of the project.

The council approved an agreement with Kathie and Mike McMahon for a 10-year lease of the building at 107 W. Locust St. for the Waterville Library. The library is scheduled to move to the new location in May.

DJB Construction had completed the Rainier Street Irrigation Project and requested payment of the $16,555.30 that the town had been retaining until the project received final approval. The company has issued a retainage bond to guarantee the town’s interest in this final payment. The council voted to accept the retainage bond and to release the retainage.

DeVaney opened three bids submitted by parties interested in purchasing the town’s 1972 Baker forklift, which it recently replaced with a newer model. The high bidder was Neil Swezey of Brewster, who offered $1,889.89 for the machine. The council accepted the bid.

The council unanimously approved a new livestock permit for Arnold Silva to keep four to six chickens.

Clerk/Treasurer Marsha Peterson presented the council with the fourth quarter report for 2017. Peterson pointed out that all of the town funds, with the exception of the water/sewer reserve and the garbage fund, had ended the quarter in a higher position than they began it. Expenditures in these two funds were planned. Peterson applauded the council in their wise management of the town’s finances.

DeVaney encouraged council members to attend an infrastructure funding workshop to be held April 11 in Moses Lake.

Town hall will be closed on Feb. 19 in observance of Presidents Day. The next town council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20.