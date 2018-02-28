GWATA announces plans for Flywheel Investment Conference

By Jenny Rojanasthien

Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance

The Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance (GWATA) announces the Flywheel Investment Conference, an annual one-day event, will be held on April 19 at the Stanley Civic Center. The Flywheel Investment Conference is directed by GWATA and made possible through the generosity of sponsors. Presenting sponsors are Moss Adams, Ogden Murphy Wallace, Confluence Health and Microsoft.

The Flywheel Investment Conference is a unique opportunity for angel investors, venture capital and private equity firms, entrepreneurs, startups and community members to come together to connect, learn and develop resources for building companies. The conference will be a dynamic and exciting day with programming running from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will include educational seminars, speaker panels, a premier luncheon, investment competition and evening celebration.

“Ogden Murphy Wallace is excited to be a sponsor of the Flywheel Investment Conference. Wenatchee is a wonderful location for entrepreneurs and investors to connect. We are in the midst of an amazing time for new ideas, concepts and enterprises and truly look forward to seeing the presentations and everything the conference has to offer,” said Peter Fraley, member at Ogden Murphy Wallace.

One of the highlights of the conference is that attendees will have the opportunity to watch as startups pitch their company to a group of investors in a “shark tank” style presentation. These startups will be competing for the chance to receive an investment award funded by angel investors from North Central Washington.

Startups interested in competing are encouraged to apply online. The application period is open through March 9. All industries will be considered. The only requirement for the chance to compete is that you are a Washington state business. Up to eight companies will be selected for the investment competition.

“The Flywheel Investment Conference is a dynamic opportunity for startups to present their unique ideas and compete for a chance to win over $100,000 in investment money,” said Randy Fenich, partner at Moss Adams. “This is North Central Washington’s driving force behind innovation and growth.”

Wenatchee has a rich entrepreneurial climate with the capacity to grow. With the launch of a new investment fund for early stage companies, along with a network of angel investors, we can further support companies with resources that they need to thrive.

To purchase tickets to the 2018 Flywheel Investment Conference, to apply for the investment competition or for more information, visit flywheelconference.com.

Jenny Rojanasthien is the executive director of the Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance. The mission of GWATA is to bring people and technology resources together while supporting entrepreneurs, STEM education and technology in North Central Washington.