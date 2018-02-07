Mansfield Sportsman Club holds snowmobile run

By Adrienne Douke

Empire Press Correspondent

The Mansfield Sportsman Club hosted a snowmobile run Jan. 27.

While the day began with snow and fog, the sun later came out and it was the perfect day for a brisk ride through the hilly terrain of Douglas County.

The Sportsman Club run is a family-friendly event and 112 riders participated.

The cost to participate was $20 per hand and proceeds went towards cash prizes, the Mansfield Scholarship Fund and community projects.

There were five stops along the route with hosts along the way. At each of the stops riders picked card pieces from a tub to make their hand.

The first stop for the riders was at McNeil Canyon. The second stop was at the residence of Joe and Tammy Beaty, followed by the third stop at the Zach Steele residence. The fourth stop took riders to the Cassidy Tupling residence. Hosts provided food and beverages and some had bonfires for riders to warm up.

This year’s best stop award went to Joe and Tammy Beaty.

The last stop was back at the Sportsman Club. It was there that riders delivered their hands to see who won.

Food and beverages were also available for purchase at the Buck Shot Grill, including burgers, nachos, hot cider and pop.

“Today was a beautiful day for a snowmobile run. The riding conditions were perfect this afternoon after the snow stopped and the sun came out,” said Mansfield Chamber President Mikia Schmidt.

“Riding conditions were great,” said participant Cora Dills. “I’ve been riding snowmobiles since childhood and I love the sport. We have an amazing group of people here to ride with and I’m proud to support our community doing something that I enjoy so much.”

It was Shari Tincher’s first time to participate in the snowmobile run. “It was my first time here. It was a great ride once the fog lifted,” she said.

Douglas Poole took Best Hand, followed by Garrett Greninger and Kendall Waage.

Raffle winners were J.F. Lester, for a Camel backpack, and Tina Poole, for a propane heater.

“It was a great turn out. It was great for us to host this run,” Mansfield Sportsman Club President Norman Tupling said. “Our hosts put a lot of effort into making each host spot a special stop for our riders and it is a wonderful family event. We like to think of it as a ‘good time raising money for good causes’.”