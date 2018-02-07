Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 1) — Demand moderate. Market about steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 72-88s $13-15; 100-113s $12-15, mostly $13-15; 125s $13-15. Golden Delicious 72-80s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 88s $22-25, mostly $23-25; 100s $17-20, mostly $18-20; 113s $15-19, mostly $17-19; 125s $15-18, mostly $16-18. Fuji 72s $24-28, mostly $24-26; 80s $23-27, mostly $23-25; 88s $20-26, mostly $22-24; 100s $16-20, mostly $17-19;113s $14-18, mostly $16-18. Granny Smith 72-80s $36-40, mostly $37-40; 88s $30-36, mostly $30-32; 100s $18-24, mostly $21-23; 113s $16-20, mostly $20; 125s $15-18, mostly $16-18. Gala 56-64s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 72s $20-24, mostly $22-24; 80s $18-24, mostly $22-24; 88s $17-22, mostly $19-21; 100s $16-20, mostly $16-18; 113s $15-18, mostly $16-18; 125s $14-18, mostly $15-17. Honeycrisp 72-80s $44-48, 88s $42-46, mostly $44-46; 100s $34-38, mostly $36-38.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 1) — Demand moderate. Market steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped U.S. One Bartlett 70-80s $34-38, mostly $36-38; 90s $32-38, mostly $36-38; 100s $28-34, mostly $28-32; 110s $26-30, mostly $26-28; 120s $22-26, mostly $24-26. D’Anjou 70-90s $24-30, mostly $26-28; 100s $23-27, mostly $24-26; 110s $20-25, mostly $22-24; 120s $20-24, mostly $21-23. Bosc 70-80s $28-34, mostly $30-32; 90s $26-32, mostly $29-31; 100s $24-30, mostly $27-29; 110s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 120s $18-24, mostly $21-24.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 1) — Demand fairly light. Market Yellow and Red jumbo, and Whites slightly lower, others about steady. Yellow hybrid 50-pound sacks colossal $9.50-10.50, mostly $10; jumbo $8-8.50, mostly $8.50; medium $4.50-6, mostly $4.50-5. White 50-pound sacks jumbo $15-17, mostly $17; medium $13-15, mostly $15. Red Globe type 25-pound sacks jumbo $5.50-7.50, mostly $6.50-7; medium $5-7, mostly $5.50-6.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 1) — Demand carton 50s-80s fairly good, others fairly light. Market about steady. Russet Norkotah U.S. One 2″ or 4-ounce minimum baled 5 10-pound film bags non sz A $6-6.50, mostly $6; baled 10 5-pound film bags non sz A $7-7.50, mostly $7. 50-pound cartons 40s $8-9; 50s $10-12, mostly $10-11; 60s $10.50-$12, mostly $11-11.50; 70s $10-12, mostly $10-11; 80s $9.50-11, mostly $10-11; 90s $9-10.50, mostly $9.50-10; 100s $9-10. U.S. Two 50-pound sacks 10-ounce minimum $6-7, mostly $6.50-7.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (Feb. 2) — Tonnage this week: 2,250; last week: 4,800; last year: 8,700.

Compared to the week ending Jan. 26, alfalfa firm in a light test. Trade slow this week with light to moderate demand. Demand remains good for feeder hay. Retail/feedstore not tested this week. The Mid-Columbia Basin Hay Growers Meeting is scheduled for Feb. 15 at Big Bend Community College in Moses Lake.