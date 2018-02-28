Provided by USDA Market News

Apples

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 22) — Demand moderate. Market about steady. Cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Red Delicious 72-88s $13-15; 100-113s $12-15, mostly $13-15; 125s $13-15. Golden Delicious 72s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 80s $21-26, mostly $23-25; 88s $21-24, mostly $22-24; 100s $17-20, mostly $18-20; 113s $14-18, mostly $15-17; 125s $15-17. Fuji 72s $21-25, mostly $22-24; 80s $18-24, mostly $20-22; 88s $16-22, mostly $18-20; 100s $14-18, mostly $15-17; 113s $12-16, mostly $13-15, 125s $12-15, mostly $13-15. Granny Smith 72s $32-38, mostly $34-38; 80s $30-36, mostly $32-34; 88s $26-32, mostly $26-29; 100s $18-22, mostly $19-21; 113s $14-18, mostly $16-18; 125s $13-16. Gala 56-64s $20-26, mostly $21-23; 72-80s $20-24, mostly $21-23; 88s $18-22, mostly $19-21; 100s $16-19, mostly $16-18; 113s $15-18, mostly $16-18; 125s $14-16, mostly $15-16. Honeycrisp 72-80s $46-52, mostly $48-52; 88s $46-52, mostly $46-50; 100s $32-38, mostly $34-37; 113s $22-28, mostly $24-26. Organic cartons tray pack Washington Extra Fancy Gala 80s $36-44, mostly $39-42; 88s $34-42, mostly $35-38; 100s $28-32, mostly $29-32; 113s $24-30, mostly $25-28; 125s $16-24, mostly $19-22.

Pears

YAKIMA VALLEY AND WENATCHEE DISTRICT WASHINGTON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 22) — Demand fairly light. Market about steady. 4/5 bushel cartons wrapped U.S. One D’Anjou 70-80s $24-28, mostly $26-28; 90s $22-28, mostly $24-26; 100s $20-26, mostly $23-25; 110s $20-25, mostly $22-24; 120s $18-24, mostly $21-23. Bosc 70-80s $28-34, mostly $30-32; 90s $26-32, mostly $29-31; 100s $24-30, mostly $26-28; 110s $22-26, mostly $24-26; 120s $18-24, mostly $21-24.

Dry Onions

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 22) — Demand fairly light. Market about steady. Yellow hybrid 50-pound sacks colossal 9-10; jumbo $7-8, mostly $7.50-8; medium $4-5 mostly $4.25-4.50. White 50-pound sacks jumbo $14-17, mostly $15-16; medium $12-13. Red Globe type 25-pound sacks jumbo $5.50-7, mostly $5.50-6.50; medium $5-6, mostly $5-5.50.

Potatoes

COLUMBIA BASIN WASHINGTON AND UMATILLA BASIN OREGON 2017 SEASON (Feb. 22) — Demand carton 50s-80s moderate, others fairly light. Market about steady. Russet Norkotah U.S. One 2″ or 4-ounce minimum baled 5 10-pound film bags non sz A $6-6.50, mostly $6; baled 10 5-pound film bags non sz A $7-7.50, mostly $7. 50-pound cartons 40s $8-10, mostly $8-9; 50s $10-12, mostly $10.50-11; 60s $10-$12, mostly $11-12; 70s $10-12, mostly $10.75-12; 80s $9-10; 90s $9-10.50, mostly $9-10; 100s $8-10.50, mostly $8-9.25. U.S. Two 50-pound sacks 10-ounce minimum $6-7 mostly, $6-6.50.

Hay Report

MOSES LAKE (Feb. 23) — Tonnage this week: 1,740; last week: 2,865; last year: 2,100.

Compared to the week ending Feb. 16, alfalfa steady to firm in a light test. Trade slow this week with moderate to good demand for dairy hay. Export hay not tested this week. Retail/feedstore steady.