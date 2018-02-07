NCW Fair crab feed tickets now on sale

Waterville High School students Miles Mittelstaedt, Johnny Mullen, Taylor Willms and Justine Clements at last year’s Friends of the Fair Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The 20th Annual Friends of the NCW Fair Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction is coming up March 10 at the NCW Fair Community Hall.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with the all-you-can-eat dinner served at 6 p.m.

Raffle drawings will be held, as well as silent and live auctions.

Tickets are $45 per person, and a maximum of 500 will be available. They may be purchased at the NCW Fair office or through fair board members. Tickets sell fast, so those interested in attending are encouraged to get them early. The fair office, at 601 N. Monroe St., is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through the end of February, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning March 1.

The event is the fair’s largest fundraiser of the year and proceeds will benefit the Friends of the Fair Fund, which goes to capital improvement projects at the fairgrounds.

For more information or to purchase a ticket over the phone, contact the fair office at 745-8480.