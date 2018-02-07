News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1918

The annual meeting of Road District No. 9 of East Wenatchee was held Sunday in the Grange Hall. The meeting was called to order by President O.B. Sellers. A motion by E.D.H. Webb to elect officers for 1918 was seconded and carried. Sellers was re-elected president and Jacob Edwards was voted in as secretary. L.R. Gillette was elected a committeeman for three years and J.D. Parkhill was elected supervisor.

Mr. and Mrs. A.G. Feil at their home in East Wenatchee last Friday hosted a party in honor of Mr. and Mrs. S.T. Chandler. Mrs. Chandler is their daughter. After an evening of games and dancing, dinner was served and then the guests enjoyed a sleigh ride to each of their homes.

50 years ago — 1968

A former Waterville man will assume a key administrative role in the business operations of Seattle University. He is Michael J. Schreck of Mercer Island, who will become the new director of personnel at the school. Schreck was born in Walla Walla and raised in Waterville. He was personnel manager of Fisher Flouring Mills Co. before returning to his alma mater.

A new 4-H Club has been formed in the Rock Island area named the Lucky Fours. Twenty-five members have joined. Officers are Alisa Weglowski, president; Danny May, vice president; Marla Gimlin, secretary; Jack Snyder, treasurer; and Aline Schmidt, reporter.

25 years ago — 1993

James Adams scored a pair of individual victories and was on two winning relays as Eastmont slipped past Moses Lake, 109-74, in a boys high school swimming dual meet Thursday in Wenatchee. Adams notched wins in the 200-yard freestyle and 100 butterfly, the lone swimmer to claim two individual victories in the meet. Adams also swam legs on Eastmont’s winning 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. Other individual winners for Eastmont were Dana Baguley, Jeremiah Pappe, Ryan Guthrie and Ron Fila.

10 years ago — 2008

Coyote Pass Café owner Barb Hamilton suggested to the Waterville Chamber of Commerce that the organization put up an old fashioned town clock in the center of town. Hamilton believes having a clock will enhance the historic feel of Waterville, promote heritage, tourism and business. Other Chamber members were behind the idea and voted to go forward with raising funds for the project. The clock would cost between $13,000 and $15,000. The Chamber is hoping to raise $5,000 in Waterville, and then to pay for the rest of the project with grants. Amy Larsen, who is working on the project, will be sending out fundraising letters to residents. “It is definitely something that we want to get everybody involved in,” Larsen said, adding that there will be several fundraisers during Waterville Days this summer.