News From Our Past

From the pages of The Wenatchee (Daily) World and the Douglas County Empire Press

100 years ago — 1918

Mr. and Mrs. Arnold Wilson of Waterville were weekend guests at the Griswold home in Mansfield.

S.W. Usher of Rock Island recently purchased a Dodge touring car.

A road meeting will be held at Majestic Flat’s schoolhouse Tuesday evening. The meeting is being held for the purpose of considering ways to repair the boulevard.

Rock Island women who are doing Red Cross work met Thursday afternoon with Mrs. G.W. Johnson.

50 years ago — 1968

A plan that is expected to save at least $50,000 in Douglas County Memorial Hospital remodeling costs will be explained Monday in the I.O.O.F. Hall. “We have received word from the state Department of Health that it has tentatively accepted a plan which will alter our present facilities,” hospital board chairman Ellis Schneider said today.

Teaching disadvantaged youth how to use tools and do other basic skills under the Volunteers in Service to America program was a satisfying experience for Mr. and Mrs. Warren Hodgdon. The retired East Wenatchee couple recently returned from a 12-month assignment in Ithaca, N.Y.

25 years ago — 1993

Bud Joy of Brewster will celebrate his 75th birthday during an open house reception Sunday at the Brewster Grange Hall.

Mike Day was named the Firefighter of the Year for 1992 by Douglas County Fire District 2, and Tom Harris was named Most Inspirational Firefighter. The awards were presented Saturday at the sixth annual banquet of the fire district, which serves East Wenatchee and rural Douglas County.

10 years ago — 2008

Waterville School District received notice of exceptional achievement from the State of Washington for its bus shop operations during the winter and summer of 2007. Caryn Davis, fiscal assistant for the school, said the award comes from the Washington State Patrol and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. The school was given a certificate of achievement for outstanding school patrol and bus inspections. Lou Ann Bromiley is transportation supervisor for the school. Davis said, “Lou Ann and her crew have done an outstanding job maintaining the school buses, and therefore keeping our buses on the roads and out of the repair shops.” Bromiley added that the school has a very good record for safety in past years and Washington State is a leader in the nation for highway safety with school transportation.