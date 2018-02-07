Our Past | 1941: Presentation aims to teach about erosion Posted by History, Our Past, Special | Comments Off on Our Past | 1941: Presentation aims to teach about erosion Posted by Empire Press on Feb 7, 2018 in All Content

Selected by Karen Larsen

The Soil Conservation Service (SCS) came into being by law of Congress in 1935. It continues to promote sustainable agricultural practices under the name of the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), which was changed in 1994 to reflect the agency’s broadened scope. According to the NRCS website, the parent agency sprung from the efforts of Hugh Hammond Bennett, who served as its first chief. Its importance was underscored at the time by the drought conditions and dust storms that plagued the Great Plains beginning in 1932 and came to be known as “The Dust Bowl.”

The following article about a presentation by the assistant chief of the SCS was printed in the Feb. 6, 1941 edition of the Waterville Empire- Press.

Soil Expert To Show Pictures

Arrangements have been completed to have Dr. W.C. Lowdermilk’s illustrated lecture presented in the theatre at Waterville on Feb. 14 at 8:30 p.m. This program is being sponsored jointly by the Waterville Grange and the Waterville Commercial Club. The secretary of the local grange unit has notified the other granges in the county as the meeting is of interest to people over the entire area.

In his capacity as assistant chief of the Soil Conservation Service, Dr. Lowdermilk recently was given a special commission to study land use and erosion conditions in other countries for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. His studies took him into Libya, Egypt, Palestine, Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq and several European countries. Formerly, he made five agriculture explorations in China.

Waterville is most fortunate in having such an internationally recognized authority bring his important message to local people. His colored slides and motion pictures are especially outstanding, showing how reckless land use and erosion have changed rich farming areas into desert wastes, with a forewarning lesson that Pacific Northwest land should be protected by sound conservation practices before further damage occurs here. There will be no admission charged.