Pictorial Past | Anniversary celebration

A group of Douglas area residents gather in 1924 for the golden wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. William Sparks. They are, top row: Mary Burgess (Miller), unidentified, John Burgess, Lewis Berke, Henry Berke, Rosie Berke, Kelly Davis, Mrs. Kelly Davis, Dora Berke, Chester Gormley, George Gormley, Mrs. Ira Moore, Ira Moore and John Janssen; middle row: Tom Hedges, Mrs. Tom Hedges, Etta McElhaney Sparks, Will Sparks, Mrs. Roy Sparks, infant Eugene Sparks, Roy Sparks, Mrs. George Gormley (White), Mrs. John Janssen, John Gormley, Henry Prange, daughter of Henry Prange and Mrs. Henry Prange; bottom row: Della Sparks, Lee Sparks, Mrs. William Sparks, Meryle Sparks, William Sparks, Alice Sparks, Ralph Sparks, Mrs. John Gormley and an unidentified boy. Have any additional information about this photo? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com. (Provided photo/Douglas County Historical Museum)