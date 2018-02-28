Pictorial Past | Mansfield plow wreck Posted by History, Pictorial Past, Special | Comments Off on Pictorial Past | Mansfield plow wreck Posted by Empire Press on Feb 28, 2018 in All Content

Frederick D. Kelsey (standing with his hand on the gondola car), a Great Northern Railway superintendent on the Spokane Division from 1915 to 1917, inspects the wreckage of a train near Supplee on the Mansfield Branch around 1915. This photo shows a wrecked wedge snow plow, a gondola full of coal and a steam locomotive. (Information and provided photo/Darrin Nelson)