Pybus Market to begin remodel of events room

WENATCHEE — Pybus Market will soon begin a $1.2 million remodel of its existing events room with scheduled completion in late April.

The remodel will add new HVAC to the room, improve acoustics and insulation in the room, add large window and glass door openings looking out to the Apple Capital Loop Trail and Columbia River and add a second, smaller meeting space suitable for groups of up to 25. The remodel will also add a metal skin to the outside of the building that matches that of Pybus Market, according to a news release from the Pybus Market Charitable Foundation (PMCF), the nonprofit that oversees Pybus Market.

“This no frills remodel will convert the events room into a fully functional meeting venue used by community groups, church groups, nonprofits, businesses and individuals,” said Craig Homchick, president of the board of directors of Pybus Market Charitable Foundation. “For PMCF to truly fulfill its mission ‘…to engage in charitable activities at Pybus Market that build community, support other nonprofits and are educational in nature,’ this remodel is essential.”

The PMCF board will be seeking community support to raise $500,000 by June 1 to help pay a portion of the remodel. An anonymous donation of $100,000 has been pledged to kick off the campaign.

For more information about the fundraising efforts, PMCF’s goals and community impact, contact Kristin Lodge, board member and fundraising committee chair, at kristin.lodge@gmail.com or visit pybuspublicmarket.org/pybus-market-charitable-foundation/.