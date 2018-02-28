Red Cross announces blood drives in early March Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Red Cross announces blood drives in early March Posted by Empire Press on Feb 28, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — March is American Red Cross Month. It’s the perfect time to support the lifesaving mission of the organization and patients in need by donating blood.

The following area blood drives are scheduled for early March:

1:30 to 7 p.m. March 5, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 6, Kings Orchard Church of Christ, 1610 Orchard Ave., Wenatchee

Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (800) 733-2767.