School safety forum to be held at Waterville School

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

A Waterville community school safety forum will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 7 at the school library.

In response to recent school shootings both near and far, school Superintendent Cathi Nelson, along with school staff and first responders, will be facilitating discussions on safety progress to date including plans for the future, ideas and expectations about school safety and the creation of next steps for safety team work.

Nelson and others from the school realize that facility safety upgrades as well as training and opportunities for staff and students to practice emergency preparedness may not be enough. Parents and all concerned citizens are encouraged to attend this important forum. Input from as many community members as possible is needed.

“Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida and we join the entire nation in mourning the loss of so many promising young lives,” said Nelson on behalf of the Waterville School District.