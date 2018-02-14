Ski hill forced to close Feb. 10-11; will reopen if more snow comes Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Recreation, Waterville | Comments Off on Ski hill forced to close Feb. 10-11; will reopen if more snow comes Posted by Empire Press on Feb 14, 2018 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

The Badger Mountain Ski Hill was forced to close the weekend of Feb. 10-11 because of warm conditions that reduced the snow pack to below what is needed to operate.

The Waterville Lions Club, which operates the ski hill, is still hoping the hill can open again this season.

Steve Hickman, ski hill president, said that the hill needs six to eight inches of wet snow to reopen.

There was good turnout and ski conditions for the weeks the hill was open, according to Hickman.

“Everybody’s really been happy about everything,” Hickman said.

The hill was open for four weekends, from the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend until the weekend of Feb. 3-4.

For weekly updates, check the ski hill website at skibadgermt.com.