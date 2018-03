Slim Chance is back at Pybus on March 2 Posted by Communities, Entertainment, News, Other Communities | Comments Off on Slim Chance is back at Pybus on March 2 Posted by Empire Press on Feb 28, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Slim Chance brings his fun country/western style to Pybus Market from 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 for the next Music on the Railcar event.

Chance also plays folksy/jazzy blues with a blend of covers and originals.

There is no cost to attend.

For more information, visit pybuspublicmarket.org.