Submissions now accepted for Audubon bird photography contest

Feb 14, 2018

NCW — The 2018 North Central Washington Audubon Society Bird Photography Contest is now under way.

Regional photographers are encouraged to submit their best photos of Pacific Northwest birds.

Participants must reside in Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan or Ferry counties and may submit up to three photos. Each must contain at least one Pacific Northwest bird, identified in the submission along with when and where the photo was taken.

There are three categories for entries: professional, adult enthusiast (age 18 or older) and youth (age 17 or younger). One grand prize winner and two honorable mention winners will be awarded for each of the categories.

Winners will receive a 16 by 20-inch print of their winning photo. The winning photos will be displayed at the Leavenworth Spring Bird Fest in May along with the traveling exhibit of winners from the 2017 National Audubon Bird Photography Contest. The winning photographs will also be displayed throughout North Central Washington over a six month period.

Submissions will be accepted through March 30.

Winners will be announced on April 13.

For more information and additional rules about the contest, contact Bruce McCammon at bruce.mccammon@gmail.com or visit ncwaudubon.org.