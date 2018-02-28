Waterville blood drive

Thanks so much to all the donors who showed up for the blood drive on Feb. 23. To the Federated Guild, thank you for sponsoring the drive by supplying the great sandwiches and all the yummy selection of cookies and bars and, of course, your help serving the donors. The drive took in 20 units of blood which could save up to 60 lives. The next drive is June 21.

Peg Schmidt, coordinator

Waterville