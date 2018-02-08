Waterville Players variety show

Waterville Players members perform during their 2016 variety show with the theme “Western Cowboys and Cowgirls.” (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville Players are busy getting ready for this year’s variety show, April 27-28, at the NCW Fair Community Hall.

The variety show is a fundraiser to pay for a shed that the group purchased to store props and costumes as well as to help fund the group’s next production.

The variety show, which has a theme of “Spring Fling,” will include numbers performed by the band Proclaiming Brass, a community choir, skits and lots of other local talent.

For both performances, doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show begins at 6 p.m.

The show on April 27 will be a dinner theater catered by the Coyote Pass Café. The dinner will have an Italian theme and will include ziti, Caesar salad, crostini and ice cream for dessert. Tickets for the dinner theater are $25 per person.

Guests to the show on April 28 will be served a gourmet dessert, including cupcakes prepared by Ashley Prey and chocolate truffles prepared by Addie Tonseth. Tickets for the dessert theater are $15 per person. The same show will be performed on both evenings.

The April 27 dinner theater will feature a silent auction for a variety of items, including quilts, homemade purses, an oil painting and jewelry. There will also be raffle drawings for gift baskets at both shows.

Tickets for the two evening performances are now available at Waterville Parlor, the Coyote Pass Café, by emailing dramawaterville@hotmail.com, or from cast and crew members. Tickets must be purchased by April 20 and they will not be available at the door.

For more information, contact Suzanne Robinson at 881-0611.