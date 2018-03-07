Area Genealogy Society meets March 12 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Area Genealogy Society meets March 12 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will hold its next monthly meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. March 12 at the Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee.

Tyler Robinson will present a program on using social media as an effective research tool with genealogy.

The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 782-4046.

For additional information about the Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society and its collections, call 888-6246 or visit wags-web.org.