Barn quilt shows Shocker pride

The new barn quilt at Waterville School. (Empire Press photo/Suzanne Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

A new “Shockers” barn quilt is now displayed at Waterville School. The barn quilt was placed above the gymnasium entryway Feb. 28 with the help of Jeb Chrisman, Kevin Avey and Larry Nelson.

Damian Smith, former Waterville School art teacher, and his advanced placement studio art students created the barn quilt during the 2016-17 school year. Students who worked on the quilt were Benjamin Covarrubias, Lexi Deishl, Basilisa Jimenez, Sonia Martinez, Evelyn Negrete, Jesus Ochoa, Jesus Ruiz, Seth Sampson, Brooke Simmons and Lauren Wiederspohn.

Smith said that he was proud of the students who worked on this project and the final product that they created for the class. It will leave a lasting legacy for the entire community to enjoy. Smith was affiliated with Waterville schools for 12 years and expressed pride with his time there. The barn quilt project was definitely high on his list of proud teacher moments, he said.

Waterville School Superintendent Cathi Nelson also said she was very proud of the barn quilt design, which depicted the rich history of wheat farming in the area. She also appreciated the dedicated work that went into the design and painting of the quilt.

The colors surrounding the quilt are the school’s colors, crimson and gray, with two shades of yellow representing the shock of wheat that is the school’s mascot. It also represents wheat farming on the Waterville Plateau.

Waterville School District No. 5 was established in 1886 with the first schoolhouse built in 1889 on property donated by James H. Kincaid, according to waterville-alumni.com. The school is still located at this sight, but has expanded much throughout the years. Kincaid actually gave a city block of land to the school district for the school building. The first photograph of a Shocker sports team was the baseball team in 1887. In 1951, the Shockers became the state champions in basketball for the first time.

The “Shockers” barn quilt will will be a part of the school district’s history for years to come and be displayed proudly for future generations.