Breakfast for men and boys at the Federated Church

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

The Waterville Federated Church will host its first men’s and boy’s breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. March 17.

This will be a community event for young and old.

The breakfast will open with a brief devotional and then a feast of pancakes, eggs, meat, coffee and orange juice will be served. There will also be games for all ages. Those attending are encouraged to wear green for St. Patrick’s Day.

To sign up for the breakfast, email the church at office@watervillefederated.com or pastorsethnormington@gmail.com, or call the church office at 745-8785.