Community Calendar

Your connection to events from March 9-15

Friday

Community

Baby Rhymin’ Time: 10:10 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

KPQ Home Expo: Noon to 7 p.m., Town Toyota Center, facebook.com/KPQHomeExpo/

Middle School Book Club: 3:20 p.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m., Waterville Federated Church, 224 West Ash St., 855-2793

Saturday

Community

Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156

Firewise Day: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Pybus Market, pybuspublicmarket.org or 665-6286

KPQ Home Expo: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Town Toyota Center, facebook.com/KPQHomeExpo/

Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Bridgeport Library, 1206 Columbia Ave., ncrl.org

A Different Kind of Story Time presents Dr. Seuss’ “Oh, The Thinks You Can Think”: 11 a.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

Lego Saturday: 1 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., 745-8871

Miss East Cascades Scholarship Pageant: 7 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

Sunday

Community

KPQ Home Expo: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Town Toyota Center, facebook.com/KPQHomeExpo/

Monday

Community

Preschool Storytime: 10 a.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society: 2 p.m., Douglas County PUD Auditorium, 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 782-4046

Douglas County Water Conservancy Board: 4 p.m., Town Hall, Waterville, 745-9160

Waterville Main Street Association Board: 5 p.m., Town Hall, (360) 391-2232

Friends of the Library: 7 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Concordia University Wisconsin Kammerchor Choir: 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County PUD: 1:30 p.m., 1151 Valley Mall Parkway, East Wenatchee, 884-7191

Schools

Eastmont School Board: 5:30 p.m., Sterling School, 884-7169

Tuesday

Community

Lake Chelan Food Bank: 8:30 to 10 a.m., 417 S. Bradley St., 662-6156

Rock Island Food Bank: 9 to 11 a.m., 5 Garden Ave., Rock Island, 662-6156

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., East Wenatchee Library, 271 9th St. N.E., ncrl.org

Waterville Recycling: 2 to 4 p.m., 510 N. Chelan Ave., Waterville, 745-8871

ATLAS/STEM Club: 3:30 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

ATLAS/Junior Book Club: 4 p.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Sasquatch: Man, Ape or Myth?: 7 p.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Environmental Film & Lecture Series presents “A River Film”: 7 p.m., Wenatchee Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 127 S. Mission St., wenatcheevalleymuseum.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Port of Douglas County: 8:30 a.m., 455 6th Street N.E., Suite 100, East Wenatchee, 884-4700 or portofdouglas.org

East Wenatchee City Council: 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 884-9515

Mansfield City Council: 7 p.m., City Hall, 683-1122

Waterville Planning and Zoning Commission: 7 p.m., Town Hall, 745-8871

Wednesday

Community

Mothers of Preschoolers (MOPS): 9 to 11 a.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-7623

Preschool Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

Storytime: 11 a.m., Chelan Library, 216 N. Emerson St., ncrl.org

Parkinson’s Caregivers Support Group: 11 a.m., The Wellness Place, 609 Okanogan Ave., pdgroup.wenatchee@gmail.com

Chat & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mansfield Community Church Basement, 683-1150

Sasquatch: Man, Ape or Myth?: 3 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Government

Douglas County Commission: 8:30 a.m., Courthouse, Waterville, 745-8537

Douglas County Fire District 2 Commission: 5 p.m., Fire Hall, 377 N. Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, 884-6671

Douglas County Regional Planning Commission: 5:30 p.m., 140 N.W. 19th St., East Wenatchee, 884-7173

Brewster City Council: 6 p.m., City Hall, 689-3464

Bridgeport City Council: 7 p.m. City Hall, 686-4041

Thursday

Community

Baby & Toddler Storytime: 11 a.m., Brewster Library, 108 S. 3rd St., ncrl.org

North Central Regional Library Board: 1 p.m., Distribution Center, 16 N. Columbia St., Wenatchee, 663-1117, ncrl.org

Waterville Food Bank: 2:30 to 4 p.m., 413 S. Central, 745-8237

Bridgeport Recycling: 5 to 7 p.m., 1013 Fairview Ave., 686-4041

Amazing Zentangle Project Ideas: 5:30 p.m., Waterville Library, 105 N. Chelan Ave., ncrl.org

Monthly Movie on the Big Screen presents “Paint Your Wagon”: 6:30 p.m., Numerica Performing Arts Center, numericapac.org

2 Left Feet, dancing: 7 p.m., Pybus Market, 888-3900

Eastmont High School Drama Club and Choir Department present “Little Women: The Musical”: 7 p.m., Eastmont High School Auditorium, East Wenatchee, numericapac.org

Government

Upper Columbia Salmon Recovery Board: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Chelan County Commissioners hearing room, 400 Douglas St., Wenatchee, 662-4707

Douglas County Hearing Examiner: 1:30 p.m., Douglas County Public Services Building, hearing room, 140 19th St. N.W., East Wenatchee, 884-7173

Schools

Palisades School Board: 6:30 p.m., Palisades School, 884-8071

Do you have a meeting or event coming up that you’d like our readers to know? Email us at weekly@empire-press.com.