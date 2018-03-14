Community garden meeting to be held March 17 Posted by Communities, Correspondents, Karen Larsen, News, Waterville | Comments Off on Community garden meeting to be held March 17 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 14, 2018 in All Content

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Plots in a community garden that is being established by the Waterville Main Street Association will be available beginning this spring.

The garden will be located next to the parsonage of the Waterville Federated Church. Ten 12-foot by 4-foot raised beds will be available for rent this season. The cost of the beds will be $25 for the season, which includes water.

The group will hold an informational meeting from 2 to 4 p.m. March 17 at the Waterville Library. Light refreshments will be provided.

The group is planning to put in another 12 beds by next year’s planting season. These will include a few smaller beds that will be elevated for people with physical limitations.

Jill Thompson, one of the Main Street Association members who is organizing the garden, said that at this point members are looking at requiring those who rent beds to garden organically.

At the informational meeting, those interested in having garden plots will discuss this and other guidelines for the garden.

Thompson said that the Main Street Association sees the garden as a community service in which people who may not have access to garden space will be given the chance to grow their own produce. Also, it is hoped that some beds can be used by community organizations, like the Waterville Library summer reading program and local FFA or 4-H groups.

In the future, the group hopes to also establish a monthly farmer’s market in which local gardeners could sell produce.

Main Street Association members envision that the gardens will eventually be run independently.

Thompson said that beds will be available for planting by May 1.

For more information, contact Thompson at 683-3072.