Community garden moves forward

Among those attending the Waterville Community Garden informational meeting March 17 are Ashley Brown, Amy Larsen, Cathy Clark, Bruce Clark, Jenna Dixon, Pam Wright and Jill Thompson. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville residents appear to be enthusiastic about the idea of a community garden. An informational meeting for the garden was held at the library March 17 and was well-attended. Five of the 10 available beds were reserved following the meeting, with other people expressing interest.

The community garden will be located on the property next to the Federated Church parsonage. The project was started by members of the Waterville Main Street Association and will be run by the Waterville Community Garden Working Group, which will include representatives from the Waterville Main Street Association, the Waterville Federated Church and the Waterville Community Garden Group, which will be composed of the gardeners.

Participants will pay $25 for the first season to use the 12-foot by 4-foot raised beds. This fee will include water.

Organizer Jill Thompson opened the meeting by giving interested parties a list of policies and a community garden agreement.

The gardeners will agree to maintain their beds throughout the summer, to use only organic garden methods, to be good stewards of water resources and to assist with establishing and maintaining the gardens by attending spring and fall workdays and participating in meetings of the garden group.

Some in the group suggested that there be a contest to name the garden. This was agreed upon and there will be a jar at the library where people can place name suggestions over the next month.

Longtime Waterville resident Pam Wright was ready to sign up for a bed immediately following the meeting. She said that she has a garden in her yard at home and is excited for the additional space in the community garden. She plans to plant a Three Sisters garden according to Native American wisdom. This includes squash, corn and beans, which are said to thrive when planted together.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Wright said. “I’ve been looking forward to it since they first mentioned it a couple of years ago.”

Bruce and Cathy Clark also signed up for a bed. The Clarks, who live in the old Grange building from which they also run The Blue Rooster Bakery and Art Gallery, do not have a place for a vegetable garden at home.

Cathy Clark said that she is excited to be able to grow vegetables after many years of not having this option.

One thing that she especially looks forward to about the community garden is that when her grandchildren come to visit they can help her harvest and prepare garden vegetables.

Clark said that it may take a while for her to get her green thumb back, though.

“I’ll have to really start thinking about it again,” she said.

Ashley Brown was another Waterville resident who attended the meeting and reserved a bed. Brown said that this bed will provide some additional garden space for her, and she likes the idea that only organic methods will be allowed.

“I’m really proud of this project,” Brown said.

Waterville Librarian Amy Larsen said that the library will have a bed for the children in the summer reading program to use. As part of that program, there will be sessions on gardening offered by Master Gardeners. The children will be able to try their own hand at gardening on the weekends.

Thompson said that if there are any extra beds available, she is hoping to use one to demonstrate water-wise methods, such as clay pot irrigation.

The garden effort is in need of more funds, so those not wanting to maintain a bed may consider being a garden sponsor. Donations will help to buy supplies, to help put in 12 additional beds next year and to eventually build a shed at the garden.

Workdays for building the beds are scheduled for April 7 and 14.

For more information, contact Thompson at 683-3072.