WE Day Club holds fundraiser

Tasha Schoenberg, Austin Hinderer and Taylor Schoenberg were organizers of the “gym sale.” (Empire Press photo/James Robinson)

By Suzanne Robinson

Empire Press Correspondent

Two members of the Waterville School WE Day Club held an indoor yard sale, or “gym sale,” on Feb. 24.

The purpose of the event, organized by Tasha and Taylor Schoenberg, was to raise funds to purchase mosquito netting, through Samaritan’s Purse, for countries where malaria is a major health concern. Each net cost $10 and they were able to provide six nets from their proceeds.

Items left over from the sale were given to the Bruce Transitional Housing program in Wenatchee, a service of the Women’s Resource Center.

The WE movement was started in 1995 by brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Its purpose is to bring people together and give them the tools to change the world, according to we.org.

Today, over 12,000 schools take part in the WE program to make an impact in their own communities and abroad.

WE Day, a manifestation of the WE movement, is a special event celebration of youth committed to making a difference.

Each year there is a WE Day event in 17 cities across the country and in Canada and the United Kingdom. Students must earn their way to this event. No tickets are sold. This year’s WE Day event for the West Coast will be held May 3 at Key Arena in Seattle.

Waterville’s WE Day Club members have participated in many activities including last fall’s Halloween food drive with Young Life.

“This spring we are hoping to do a Night in a Box event that raises awareness for homelessness,” said Austin Hinderer, WE Club student advisor. “The event will include different We Day (Club) and community members who will actually camp out overnight as if we were homeless.” The club has participated in Night in a Box in the past.

“We would invite anyone who wants to participate and join in,” Hinderer said.

For more information, call Hinderer at the school at 745-8585.