Douglas County Sheriff’s Report

March 16

Bridgeport, warrant: 1100 block of Fairview Avenue, at approximately 4 a.m. the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team, the Chelan County SWAT team, the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the Brewster Police Department served a high risk search warrant. Inside a mobile home investigators located a handgun with magazines, a little over an ounce of heroin, and an AR-15 magazine. The renter of the mobile home, Luis “Tony” Orosco, 33, of Bridgeport, was arrested on charges of possession of heroin and a felon in possession of a firearm. A second subject, Morningstar Rai St. Peter, 20, address unavailable, was arrested on a felony Department of Corrections warrant for drug charges. Both suspects were booked into the Okanogan County Jail.

Mansfield, suspicious: Mansfield High School, the school principal reported a suspicious vehicle on school grounds. The deputy contacted the driver of the vehicle who claimed to have stopped to find a place to charge his cell phone. No action was taken.

Orondo, burglary: 10 block of Bundy Place, two neighboring residences were burglarized. A television was taken from one residence. A television, telescope, Blu-ray DVD player and miscellaneous tools were taken from the other residence. Evidence was collected at the scene and the case is still active.

March 18

Palisades, vehicle theft: 500 block of Palisades Road, a blue and white 2002 Yamaha T225 motorcycle valued at $1,000 was taken sometime on March 17. There are no suspects.

Rock Island, littering: 10 block of N. Garden Avenue, someone reported seeing a man dumping waste water out of a camper and into a storm water drain. There was no one at the location when the deputy arrived.

March 19

Bridgeport, littering: there was a report of illegal dumping at the City of Bridgeport wastewater treatment plant over the past weekend. The deputy investigated and found bicycle parts, a mattress, miscellaneous clothes and bags at the location. There was nothing with the material that could identify who had dumped it there.

March 20

Mansfield, suspicious: Mansfield High School, a school official reported that two students had sent inappropriate photos to each other. The case is under investigation.

Orondo, harass/threat: 10 block of Park Place, a woman reported that a neighbor had left shooting targets, beer cans and deer bait on her property. The woman and her husband cleaned up the items and put them on the neighbor’s property. When they approached the neighbor about this incident, he became belligerent. The woman did not want to pursue charges, but wanted to document the incident.

March 22

Bridgeport, disturbance: Chief Joseph Tavern, a patron who appeared intoxicated became angry over his food service. He broke a glass on the floor and was then asked to leave the establishment. A sheriff’s office sergeant and a deputy approached the man and issued paperwork prohibiting him from returning to the tavern.

Waterville, property: 1200 block of Road C N.W., someone found a letter with a check in it and delivered it to the sheriff’s office. The letter was returned to its owner.