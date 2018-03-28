Easter egg hunt on March 31

Sisters Natalie and Chloe Davis pose in matching dresses as they wait for last year’s Easter egg hunt to begin. (Empire Press file photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Waterville’s annual Easter egg hunt for children will be held from 10 a.m. to noon March 31 at Pioneer Park.

The event is being sponsored for the fifth year by the Waterville branch of North Cascades Bank.

The hunt will take place in four age categories: 3 and under, 4-6, 7-9, and 10-12. As is traditional, there is a golden egg and a silver egg in each category. The children who find these eggs will be awarded Easter baskets, which are donated by a variety of businesses and individuals in the community.

“It is a community involvement,” said Shelley Day, who is the personal banker at the Waterville branch.

The hunt will start with the youngest group at 10:15, and then continue one age group at a time until all of the age groups have participated.

Coffee, hot chocolate, mini-doughnuts and cookies will be served to all.

Asked what NCB employees like about organizing the Easter egg hunt, Day said that she and other bank employees enjoy being able to keep this longstanding community tradition going.

“It’s so rewarding to see the little kids and the families,” Day said.

For more information, call the bank during weekday hours at 745-8541.