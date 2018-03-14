Fair dinner/auction draws crowd

Susan Molzan, Anna Hutchinson, Dan Molzan and Chad Hutchinson get ready to start their dinner. The Molzans came from Puyallup to take part in the Crab and Prime Rib Dinner on March 10 at the NCW Fairgrounds Community Hall. (Empire Press photo/Karen Larsen)

By Karen Larsen

Empire Press Correspondent

Attending the Friends of the NCW Fair Crab and Prime Rib Dinner and Auction is a tradition for many in North Central Washington. This year all 525 tickets for the annual fundraiser sold out within a week of going on sale.

On March 10, the night of the event, the community hall was filled with young and old who came with appetites for crab and prime rib and all the fixings.

One of those in the group who has attended the event since it started 20 years ago was Donald Jorgensen, who grew up in Waterville, but now lives in the Tri-Cities.

“It’s my second favorite day of the year next to Christmas,” Jorgensen said.

He has also brought his daughter Marlow, 5, since she was born. For the past three years, Marlow Jorgensen has had the responsibility of drawing winners for the raffle.

“I’m a little nervous,” Jorgensen said as she awaited dinner. However asked what she liked about coming to the event each year, Jorgensen said “going up on stage.”

Donald Jorgensen said that the NCW Fair is also the only one the family attends. He said this is partly because it is the fair he grew up with. “It’s the best one,” he added.

Jorgensen’s mother Michel Ruud said that Jorgensen grew up showing livestock in the NCW Fair and helping her in the Lions Club booth.

Also at the event were many young people who currently show livestock at the fair. Among these young people were Dakota and Seantel Foster, who came with their parents Doug and Linda Foster. Dakota Foster is a sophomore at Waterville High School and Seantel Foster is in eighth grade. Both are in 4-H and FFA and show pigs. Seantel also shows rabbits and chickens.

Linda Foster said that they like to attend the event because they all love seafood and they love supporting the fair.

Josie Weaver, 9, of East Wenatchee, has come to the event on and off since she was a baby. Last year she showed a pig in the fair and is planning to show a pig again this year.

Weaver’s dad, Mike Weaver, grew up on Badger Mountain.

Her mom, Laura Lee Weaver, said “Waterville is where we come to do fair.”

The Crab Feed and Prime Rib Dinner also tends to attract some visitors from further afield. This year, Waterville residents Chad and Anna Hutchinson invited their friends Dan and Susan Molzan of Puyallup.

Volunteers for the event included NCW Fair board members and their families, other fair supporters and Waterville High School students, who helped to bus the tables.

Waterville High School senior Benjamin Covarrubias paused from his duties to have a photo taken and to answer a few questions. He said that he was kept quite busy.

While the meal was a big part of the event, many attendees also enjoyed participating in the live and silent auctions. This year some of the larger items that were auctioned included a retriever puppy, several pigs cut and wrapped, several loads of gravel, fertilizer application, a golf package and a Mexican vacation package.

Proceeds will go towards capital improvements to the fairgrounds, including matching funds for a new restroom with showers near the horse racing stalls, improvements to the sheep and goat barn and the swine barn and adding better outdoor lights for the midway and parking lot.

Information on proceeds was not available at the time of publication.