Genealogy beginners workshop on March 15
Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Area Genealogical Society will host another beginner’s workshop from 10 a.m. to noon March 15 at the WAGS library in the Museum Annex Building, 127 S. Mission St.

Local genealogist and educator Anne Livingston will present the basics of searching census records.

The workshop is free for WAGS members and $5 for non-members. RSVP to library@wags-web.org with your name, phone number and email.

For more information, call 679-6706.