Grant funding for Heritage Barns now available Posted by Empire Press on Mar 14, 2018

By Jennifer Mortensen

Washington Trust for Historic Preservation

The Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation in Olympia has announced that applications to request funding through the Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Grant Program are now available.

Part of the state’s Heritage Barn Preservation Initiative established in 2007, the grant program assists with rehabilitation projects to stabilize and preserve designated Heritage Barns across the state.

Since the program’s inception, Heritage Barn Grant funding has provided assistance to 83 Heritage Barns throughout Washington.

“The Heritage Barn Preservation Initiative has achieved the objectives of saving historic barns while raising awareness and educating the public about the critical role of agriculture in our economy and heritage tourism,” said Dr. Allyson Brooks, director of the State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. “Washington State now boasts nearly 700 designated Heritage Barns spread across all 39 counties statewide, and our agency looks forward to building on the success of the program.”

Rehabilitation grants are awarded through a competitive application process. In five funding rounds, the Barn Advisory Committee has reviewed over 380 grant applications. Criteria for funding include, but are not limited to, the historical significance of the barn, urgency of needed repairs, and provision for long-term preservation. Priority is given to barns that remain in agricultural use.

“This program is made possible because of the tremendous dedication and passion owners have for their historic barns,” said Jerri Honeyford, chair of the Barn Advisory Committee that oversees the initiative. “Washington’s agricultural heritage is a rich component of our state’s history and we applaud those who continue to serve as stewards of these remarkable structures.”

Historic agricultural structures listed in the Heritage Barn Register or the National Register of Historic Places, are eligible to receive grant funds. To be eligible for listing in the Heritage Barn Register, barns must be over 50 years old and retain a significant degree of historic integrity. If you have questions about your building’s eligibility or are unsure whether or not your building is listed on the Heritage Barn Register, contact Michael Houser at (360) 586-3076 or michael.houser@dahp.wa.gov.

All nomination/application materials related to the Heritage Barn Rehabilitation Grant Program may be downloaded from DAHP’s website at dahp.wa.gov/heritagebarngrants.

Barn owners with questions about the grant program are encouraged to contact me at (206) 624-9449 or via email at jmortensen@preservewa.org. Grant applications are due May 17, with grant awards to be announced in late summer.

The Heritage Barn Initiative is a program of the Washington State Department of Archaeology & Historic Preservation. The grant portion of the program is managed by the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation under contract with DAHP.

Jennifer Mortensen is preservation services coordinator for the Washington Trust for Historic Preservation.