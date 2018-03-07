Home Show coming March 9-11 Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Home Show coming March 9-11 Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — Looking for ideas for that special home improvement project? The KPQ Home Expo will be held March 9-11 at the Town Toyota Center.

Hours will be noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission charge.

This year’s event will be packed with vendors featuring a wide variety of items for the home and garden.

For more information, visit facebook.com/KPQHomeExpo.