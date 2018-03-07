Humane Society will host clinic for cats Posted by Communities, Other Communities | Comments Off on Humane Society will host clinic for cats Posted by Empire Press on Mar 7, 2018 in All Content

WENATCHEE — The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society will host another spay/neuter clinic for cats beginning at 7:30 a.m. on March 10 at the Wenatchee Community Center, 504 S. Chelan Ave.

The clinic is available to low-income feline owners and includes spay/neuter, rabies and FVRCP (distemper) vaccines. Feral/community cats will also be ear-tipped to show they are altered, vaccinated, and belong in the area which they are located.

There is no cost to participate in this clinic, but participants must register in advance and be approved. Drop-offs will not be accepted.

The clinics so far have resulted in over 1,000 altered cats in the valley — both feral/community and domestic. WVHS’s clinic director, Dr. Brad Crauer, will be joined by a volunteer team of animal medical professionals to preform the spay or neuter surgeries.

To register, call 662-9577 or visit wenatcheehumane.org.